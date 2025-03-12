S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.