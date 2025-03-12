Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $679,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.