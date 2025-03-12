Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 896,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1,850.5% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 873,339 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

