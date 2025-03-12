Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Up 533.3% in February

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Trading Up 4.0 %

SLDPW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 8,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

