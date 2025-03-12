Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Up 533.3% in February

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solid Power Trading Up 4.0 %
SLDPW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 8,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
Solid Power Company Profile
