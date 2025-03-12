Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 26,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,812. Snam has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Snam Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.238 dividend. This is a boost from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Snam’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

