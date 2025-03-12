Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

