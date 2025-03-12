Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Zacks reports. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Smith Douglas Homes stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Featured Stories

