Smart Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

