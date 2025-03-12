Smart Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DBMF opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

