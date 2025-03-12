SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.
NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $17.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
