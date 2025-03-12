Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

