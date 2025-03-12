Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $16.60. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 29,024 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

