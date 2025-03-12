Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIONGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $16.60. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 29,024 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.