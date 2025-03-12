Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 15,449 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $23,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $19,149,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 423,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

