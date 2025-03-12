Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.