Simon Wilson Acquires 10,000 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Wilson bought 10,000 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($6,991.20).

PCI-PAL Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON PCIP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 54.50 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 47,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,661. PCI-PAL PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46.82 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.40 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.20. The firm has a market cap of £39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 EPS for the current year.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.