Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 96,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 350,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 price target on Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

