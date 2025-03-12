Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 96,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 350,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 price target on Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Silver X Mining Stock Performance
About Silver X Mining
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
