Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Shares of SIG stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $112.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

