Short Interest in US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Grows By 1,300.0%

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USVN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

