Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rises By 36,600.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 36,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of SYIEY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 146,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,651. Symrise has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

