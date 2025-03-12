Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 90.8%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Sonova has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $77.56.

Get Sonova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONVY. Barclays cut Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.