Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Expands By 852.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 852.6% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

