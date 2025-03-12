Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Declines By 99.3%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PPERY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 202,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
