Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Declines By 99.3%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PPERY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 202,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

