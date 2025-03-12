Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Decreases By 84.8%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.13% of Natuzzi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTZ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on NTZ

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.