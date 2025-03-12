Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declines By 93.5%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

MNDO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,025. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

Featured Articles

