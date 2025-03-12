Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 83.3%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marubeni Stock Up 1.6 %

MARUY traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $161.71. 17,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

