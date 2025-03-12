Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Decreases By 97.1%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MNDJF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.53.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
