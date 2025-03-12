Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Decreases By 97.1%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MNDJF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.53.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

