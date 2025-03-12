Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Drops By 83.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 127,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 4,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

