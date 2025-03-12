Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Increases By 3,677.1%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, an increase of 3,677.1% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.5 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2837 dividend. This is a positive change from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

