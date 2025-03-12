Short Interest in Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Declines By 77.8%

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EHLS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 11,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,715. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.96. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

About Even Herd Long Short ETF

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

