Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Grows By 1,150.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

