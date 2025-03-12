Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Grows By 502.7%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 502.7% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

COGNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

