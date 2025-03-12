Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Decreases By 87.5%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bodycote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $8.40 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Bodycote Company Profile

Featured Articles

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

