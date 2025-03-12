Short Interest in Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Rises By 565.7%

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 565.7% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 3.6 %

ORAAF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

