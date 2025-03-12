Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$58,318.61 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total value of C$58,318.61.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at C$133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$72.36 and a one year high of C$183.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

