Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Financial Review

Risk & Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 12.21% 7.34% 0.59% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and First National of Nebraska”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $20,077.23 billion 0.00 $3.49 billion $7.56 4.11 First National of Nebraska $2.78 billion 1.17 $227.44 million N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; business expansion financing and consulting services; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture business investment, life and non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Additionally, it provides transaction history inquiries and fund transfers, opening letters of credit, trade finance, payment and collection management, sales and acquisition settlement, business-to-business settlement, sweeping, pooling, ERP interface, host-to-host banking, SWIFT SCORE, and cash and liquidity management service. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

