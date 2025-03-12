SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Invests $289,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

