SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Buys New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Sterling Infrastructure comprises approximately 1.0% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.70.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

