SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 3.7% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,838 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

