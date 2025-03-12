Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Shell by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,716,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

