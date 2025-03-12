Shay Banon Sells 2,683 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $243,562.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,535,456 shares in the company, valued at $411,728,695.68. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72.
  • On Sunday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04.

Elastic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 1,449,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.