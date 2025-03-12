Shay Banon Sells 2,683 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $243,562.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,535,456 shares in the company, valued at $411,728,695.68. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72.

On Sunday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04.

Elastic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 1,449,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

