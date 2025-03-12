Shawn Sedaghat Purchases 554,149 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 554,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,444.18. This represents a 159.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Sedaghat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Shawn Sedaghat bought 249,597 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,947,896.51.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

TRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 216.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 280,431 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 44,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

