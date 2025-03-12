Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Insider Buys A$14,492.98 in Stock

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziegelaar purchased 82,817 shares of Seven West Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$14,492.98 ($9,115.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company, engages in the free to air television broadcasting and digital streaming in Australia and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures.

