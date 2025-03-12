Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Insider Buys A$14,492.98 in Stock

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziegelaar purchased 82,817 shares of Seven West Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$14,492.98 ($9,115.08).
Seven West Media Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.
About Seven West Media
