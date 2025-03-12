Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 3.2% increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Service Co. International Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $89.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Service Co. International stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

