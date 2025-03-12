Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

MCRB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

