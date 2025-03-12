Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,398,000 after buying an additional 170,221 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,556,000 after acquiring an additional 833,291 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 195,678 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

