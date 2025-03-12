Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 66,742 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,742 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $107,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.