Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,404 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $76,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

