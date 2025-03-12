Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.