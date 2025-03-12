Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.