Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $44,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

